£220k fund offers local grants to tackle waste and boost recycling

LOCAL projects can now apply for grants of up to £20,000 to help reduce waste and boost recycling in new and creative ways.

The Recycle for Greater Manchester Community Fund has supported 89 projects with £880,000 in funding over the last four years.

Now in its fifth year, the scheme – one of the largest of its kind in the country is back with a new name: the Renew Community Fund.

The £220,000 fund – available to groups in Tameside and Oldham – is looking for projects that can help bring the principles of renewing to the local community.

“The Renew Community Fund aims to increase the number of projects providing repair and sharing services to make it easier to get your items repaired or to buy something second hand,” said Councillor Tom Ross, Greater Manchester lead for waste and recycling.

“When we fix something, borrow something instead of buying it, or buy second hand instead of new, we’re keeping these items in use and saving precious resources.”

Small grants between £2,000 and £10,000 and large grants between £10,000 and £20,000 are available to all community, voluntary and faith groups, schools, colleges, universities, charities and other non-profit organisations to apply.

The projects should focus on activities that help to make fixing, donating, sharing, borrowing and buying pre-loved or second-hand items a normal part of everyday life.

Projects that have been awarded funding in previous years include bike repair, laptop repair, repair cafes, and school uniform redistribution services.

Applications on the Renew Community Fund website close at midday on Friday, May 30.

