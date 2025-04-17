Honour loved ones with Dr Kershaw’s Rose to Remember Appeal

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is inviting all to join its Rose to Remember Appeal to celebrate the lives of loved ones while supporting the compassionate care they provide.

The initiative allows supporters to dedicate a teal metal rose, crafted by G & J Logistics, with each dedication helping to fund vital hospice care for patients and families across the community.

Natasha Barker lost both of her parents – Jennifer and Stewart – in 2020 and 2021, so her family has witnessed first-hand the comfort and dignity the Royton-based Hospice provides to patients at the end of their lives.

Jennifer, who dedicated much of her life to helping others as a lay minister and magistrate, battled breast cancer three times. In September 2020, her health declined rapidly and she was hospitalised before being able to return home, made possible through vital support from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice at Home Team.

Natasha recalled: “We couldn’t have cared for mum at home without the Hospice at Home Team. They were there when we needed them most, providing gentle, compassionate care that made all the difference during mum’s final days.”

Just eight months later, in June 2021, Stewart found himself in need of end-of-life care. Initially in hospital, the family fought to have him transferred to Dr Kershaw’s.

“As soon as we arrived at the Hospice, it was like a weight had been lifted,” Natasha shared. “We knew from our experience with mum that dad would be cared for properly.

“The environment was serene, and the team gave us the time to be with him as a family without worrying.”

Every rose purchased helps ensure more families receive the same level of compassionate care that meant so much to the Barkers.

This year’s design includes a personalised leaf, featuring the name of a loved one and a short message.

Each rose will be displayed in the Hospice’s gardens during a special Rose to Remember event on Sunday, June 29 (11.30am-2pm), before being collected by supporters or posted for those unable to attend.

The bespoke roses cost £12 each, with the option to make an additional donation. Dedications of £30 or more will receive a special 2025 Rose to Remember pin badge.

The Rose to Remember event will allow families to reflect and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. There will be a short celebrant service, a performance from Dr Kershaw’s Choir, and refreshments from Café K, with a selection of Hospice stalls available.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “By dedicating a rose, you not only honour the memory of someone special but also help us continue to provide the highest quality care for our patients. Your generosity directly supports those who need us most.”

Natasha added: “Rose to Remember is a small but powerful way to give back to the Hospice and it resonates for me with the memory of my parents.

“My mum loved flower arranging and both of my parents loved roses. I remember family trips to Devon when we’d browse garden centres, always drawn to the most beautiful blooms.”

She added: “You don’t truly understand the importance of a hospice until you need it. Dr Kershaw’s gave us peace of mind and let us be a family in those final moments.

“They cared for our parents, but they also cared for me and my two sisters. That’s something we will always be grateful for.”

Supporters can order their Rose to Remember online at www.drkh.org.uk/rosetoremember, by calling the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984, or by picking up a leaflet from Dr Kershaw’s Reception or Hospice shops.

The deadline for orders is 5pm on Thursday, June 26, subject to availability. Roses can be collected at the event or posted for an additional £6.50 charge.

• Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas. It receives less than one third of its funding from the Integrated Care System (ICS), with the remaining £5.3million annual budget coming from fundraising activities and donations.

