£250,000 upgrade boost for Saddleworth Pool and Leisure Centre

SADDLEWORTH Pool and Leisure Centre is set to significantly enhance its gym and exercise studio facilities thanks to a £250,000 refurbishment.

Oldham Active (Oldham Community Leisure), the charitable trust that operates leisure facilities in the borough, is investing the money into the centre.

The gym will feature updated flooring, refreshed décor and improved lighting, creating a modern and inviting atmosphere that enhances both workout effectiveness and enjoyment.

A full suite of new cardio and strength training equipment from leading fitness manufacturer Technogym will also be installed.

The exercise studio will also receive a complete makeover, with a refurbished floor, upgraded lighting and stylish décor, ensuring a fresh and vibrant setting for group classes.

Alison Jennings, Saddleworth Centre Manager, said: “We have been listening to our customers’ feedback and are excited to be investing significantly in advancing our fitness offerings at Saddleworth Pool and Leisure Centre.

“We are really fortunate to have such a popular fitness space that is supporting the community’s wellbeing.

“The gym was only refurbished in 2019 but due to its popularity, it’s important to maintain our high standards.

“While we understand the work and temporary closures may cause some inconvenience, we’re confident the upgrades will be well worth it.

“During the refurbishment, customers can continue booking classes through the App as usual, and our fitness team looks forward to welcoming you to our other locations.”

To minimise disruption, the refurbishment will take place in phases, with work due to begin on Monday, November 25.

The exercise studio will be closed from November 25 to December 8 then the gym will be closed from December 9 to 23. The centre is expected to fully reopen by the end of December.

During the closures, Saddleworth Pool and Leisure Centre members can access the facilities, classes and pools at any of Oldham Active’s four other leisure centres: Oldham Leisure Centre, Royton Leisure Centre, Chadderton Wellbeing Centre and Failsworth Sports Centre.

Stuart Lockwood, Oldham Active Chief Executive, commented: “As a charitable organisation our aim is to motivate people to lead active, healthy lives. To help achieve this we need inspiring and welcoming facilities, with excellent equipment.

“This significant £250,000 refurbishment reflects our continued commitment to reinvesting every penny we make into supporting the local community. We hope customers will enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of this facility for years to come.”

This major refurbishment builds on Oldham Active’s £750,000 investment in the borough’s other leisure centres last year and will elevate the overall experience for customers.

