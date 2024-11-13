MP hails Dobcross Village Store co-operative as ‘glowing example’ of community work

SADDLEWORTH’S MP has hailed the efforts to save Dobcross Village Store and Post Office as a ‘glowing example’ of community work and hopes it inspires other similar projects.

The future of the store was recently guaranteed after 124 volunteers formed a co-operative and secured a £91,200 grant from the Community Ownership Fund.

The government package will allow a refurbishment, installation of better access and new equipment for the facility on Woods Lane.

And Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, complimented the DVS committee and volunteers on their dedication and success during a recent visit.

She said: “I was delighted to visit Dobcross Village Store and Post Office to hear from members of the committee and volunteers about the momentous work they have undertaken to initially save the store and then move this into a cooperative model.

“The store is a glowing example of what can be achieved by communities with the right support from a government supporting community ownership.

“The cooperative is now owned by over 120 local people, allowing them to respond to the wants and needs of residents and the local economy.

“I hope the story of Dobcross Village Store will encourage other areas to replicate this cooperative model across the constituency and I will always do what I can to support this and any other cooperative or small business in the area.

“Congratulations again to everybody involved in making this happen and grow from strength to strength over the last six months.”

Find out more about Dobcross Village Store and Post Office on their website.

