25th birthday celebrations for Off The Rails Comedy Club

A DOUBLE bill of comedy shows will mark a special milestone as Greenfied’s Off The Rails Comedy Club turns 25.

Starting from humble beginnings, the club moved to the spacious function room at The Royal George 18 years ago and has gone from strength to strength.

It has earned a nationwide reputation among comedians, attracting names including Justin Moorhouse, Alan Carr, Gary Delaney, John Bishop, Sarah Millican and Jack Whitehall.

Shows are held on the last Sunday of every month, with additional touring and fundraising shows throughout the year.

This month a special double bill of ‘birthday shows’ will be held on Sunday, May 31 at 4pm and 8pm to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Performing at the birthday bash will be Radio 4 regular Mark Steel, making his Greenfield debut, Paul Smith, Josh Pugh, O’Brian and Seeta Wrightson.

Compering duties will be in extremely safe hands with ‘Rails regulars Mick Ferry and Justin Moorhouse.

Reflecting on how comedy has changed since 2001, promoter Rob Riley said: “The basic premise is exactly the same: give the audience and comics as good a time as possible and they’ll come back.

“Marketing shows is completely different though. Flyers, posters and press releases were very much the order of the day whereas online advertising, social media and mailing lists seem to take up most of my time these days!”

He continued: “We have more great line-ups coming in 2026 and we’ll keep running as long as people keep coming.

“Only the other day, I was thinking how weird it is having regulars who weren’t even born when we first started!”

Both birthday shows are sold out, but visit the website for details on other upcoming events: www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk