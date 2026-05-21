Oldham Council stalemate leaves Borough without Mayor or Leader

OLDHAM Council has been left in chaos after a Mayor could not be agreed, with talk of a ‘shambles.’

That also leaves the authority without a leader and a cabinet after its three main groups could not agree a compromise.

Wednesday, May 20 saw the first meeting of the authority once the local elections, which saw Reform UK’s group boosted to 16 members.

Labour has 18 and The Oldham Group 10, and none could agree on a way forward, despite hours of adjournment for talks.

Saddleworth South Councillor Max Woodvine, leader of the four-strong Conservative group, was one of the candidates proposed for the mayoral position, which also sees them run council meetings.

But he did not get enough votes, nor did Cllr Brian Hobin or new Cllr Andrew Brooks – leading departing Mayor Cllr Eddie Moores to order the different groups back to their rooms so talks could be held.

After beginning at midday, the meeting was eventually abandoned for the day at almost 5pm, leaving the town with no Mayor and as a result, no leader.

Reform UK’s group leader, Cllr Lewis Quigg, said: “The people of Oldham will look at this and think, ‘We’re a shambles.’

“And they rightly should probably knock our heads together on this.”

Independent Cllr Marc Hince said: “The position shouldn’t be used as a political football to hammer about.

“What this town needs right now is not a question of more division. It’s more a question of uniting behind those beautiful chains.

“This churlishness about the Mayor cannot continue.”

The scenes mean the Government may be asked to intervene and force a solution.

And they brought a damning verdict from Oldham West and Royton MP Jim McMahon, who placed the blame at the feet of Reform UK and The Oldham Group.

He said: “Oldham deserves better than this.

“The grandstanding which took place wasn’t necessary and it can’t be said it was in the public interest.

“Labour did the right thing. It took account of the election result and didn’t attempt to hold on to control at all costs.

“It recognised the mood was for change and called on the two successful parties to come forward with a viable administration.

“Labour also stood to honour the commitment made by the council a year earlier to Cllr Hobin when he was elected Deputy Mayor, to support his nomination on to Mayor for the forthcoming year.

“Instead of the other parties doing the same, they became caught up in petty and personal politics aimed at removing the would-be mayor before he even took office.

“Why, when it added nothing to the fundamental question of who would form the administration?

“There has been a deeply disappointing break with the convention of the “first citizen” of Oldham in that the Deputy Mayor serves in preparation before becoming the Mayor the following year.

“Whatever party politics may divide, the office of Mayor has always been treated with a degree of respect and civic decency, and ought to be above politics.

“What people want is leadership prepared to put the borough first, not more political games.

“The practical fall out also means the council doesn’t have a functioning administration.

“Unless Reform as the second largest party, and the Oldham Group as the third largest party together with the Lib Dems, Conservatives and various Independents, come forward with viable proposals then the borough faces calls for government intervention.

“But before then, let’s hope the unnecessary and petty-minded politics is taken out of it.”

Following the meeting, Reform UK described what had happened as a ‘coalition of chaos’ working against them.

Ten group said: “We were clear, no back room deals, no secret agreements and no coalitions.

“We made efforts to break the impasse surrounding the election of Mayor. We listened carefully but due to the entrenched positions of some, we could not progress.

“Reform UK can confirm that other political groups refused to engage constructively with us, despite our repeated attempts to find common ground.”

Cllr Quigg added: “The people of Oldham will look on this today and think we are a shambles and that we should rightly knock our heads together.

“The opportunity is in everyone else’s court. We had our door open all day and no agreement has been found.”