£3.2m invested in new affordable homes in Lees

AN INVESTMENT of £3.2 million is being made by First Choice Homes Oldham to bring new, affordable family homes to Lees.

Since the autumn, the social landlord has secured 17 three-bedroom houses at the new-build scheme on Wellyhole Street.

The FCHO-owned homes, available for affordable rent, have been let in conjunction with Oldham Council.

As part of the housing association’s drive to increase supply of good quality, energy efficient and low carbon homes, all properties have achieved Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) B to help customers to save on energy bills and reduce the environmental impact of the properties.

Joel Owen, FCHO Director of Development said: “We’re working hard to bring forward more new, affordable, sustainable homes like these at Wellyhole Street to meet the challenge of increasing demand.

“Buying homes ‘off the shelf’ from developers, as we have done here, is among the ways that we are trying grow our housing stock.

“We also look for opportunities to acquire land, land-led package deals, Section 106 units and explore partnerships/joint ventures too, meaning we’re on track to deliver 750 affordable homes in Oldham and surrounding areas by 2026 to help meet local housing need.

“Customers are at the heart of what we do and I wish all the new residents well for the future.”

FCHO has completed on 81 new homes in Oldham and Rochdale so far in this financial year.

Work is underway at more sites across Oldham and developments in progress include High Barn Phase two in Royton; Cherry Ave in Alt; and Tanners Fold in Fitton Hill.

Find out more online: www.fcho.co.uk

