Still having a ball at Mahdlo after ten years

TEN years of Mahdlo Youth Zone will be celebrated at a special ‘Seeing is Believing’ anniversary ball on Saturday, May 7.

The Jordon Group have pledged their support and are headline sponsor for the occasion, which will be held at the centre on Egerton Street in the town centre.

Founded in 1965 by Edward Jordon, the Jordon Group has established its nationally as leading specialists in the shopfitting, refrigeration and air-conditioning industry.

Claire Crossfield, from Mahdlo, said: “It’s been an incredible 10 years of providing opportunities for young people from Saddleworth, Chadderton, Shaw and all across Oldham.

“The ball is the largest fundraising event of the year and we’re grateful to The Jordon Group for their support.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response and only have a handful of tables left. It’s going to be a fun-filled evening and raising funds to provide another 10 years of opportunities.”

Opened in 2012, Mahdlo has created more than 500 employment and volunteering opportunities for local people and invested £20m in providing opportunities, activities, experiences and support for the 26,000+ young people that have been members.

Tickets for the Ball start at £100 per person (available in tables of 8 or 10) and include: drinks reception, four-course meal, ‘raffle’ ticket, entry into prize draw and entertainment.

To book tickets or for more information contact events@mahdloyz.org or call 0161 624 0111.

Then in July, Mahdlo’s team and supporters will be pulling on their boots for their annual Three Peaks of Saddleworth walk on Saturday, July 2.

The 15-route takes on local landmarks Pots and Pans, Indian’s Head and Wharmton Hill and is challenging but offers some incredible views. Four-legged friends welcome too.

Entry is £25 per person and walkers are asked to commit to raising as much as they can for the youth zone.

In return for signing up for the challenge, each person will receive a commemorative t-shirt, breakfast, picnic and refreshments along the route, and post-walk food at The Royal George.

You will also receive support for your fundraising, including help setting up your fundraising page, social media banners, sponsorship forms, etc.

Find out more and sign up online: https://tinyurl.com/3sztww2w

