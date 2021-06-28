£500,000 available to support residents’ and businesses’ ideas to improve the area

A BOOST of £500,000 has been made available through Oldham’s Local Improvement Fund (LIF) to help turn residents and businesses ideas to improve the area into reality.

The LIF was first launched in June 2019 and has already funded more than 20 innovative projects across the borough.

This has included exterior improvements to new and existing businesses along Royton High Street and Lees village, road safety improvements in Denshaw, a ‘pocket park’ in Waterhead, and a first-ever outdoor gym in East Oldham, amongst many others.

All people must do to get involved is contact their local councillor with an idea before Friday, July 23, with expressions of interest submitted by councillors on their behalf as part of the application process.

Ideas can be based on things that enhance the quality of life in their area such as an improved green space, or even improvements to community buildings, equipment and other facilities locally.

As the borough continues in its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the LIF is also urging people to come forward with ideas that can further support their area during these difficult times.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said:“The Local Improvement Fund is a fantastic way in which we can help to deliver on the things that our residents and businesses want to see in their area the most.

“We’ve already delivered on a number of amazing projects across the borough to make a lasting impact in these areas and now we want even more ideas from you to continue this great work.

“We want to know what matters to you the most in your area and what you think would really benefit you and your community going forward.

“Your local councillors are ready and waiting to hear from you, so get involved and let us help to make your ideas become a reality.”

Full applications will be submitted by councillors before September 10 following the initial expression of interest stage.

£499,260 has been spent in Oldham since the LIF replaced the former District Executive system, which had previously given districts up to £20,000 every year to spend on local projects.

Local councillors in Saddleworth are:

Saddleworth North:

Saddleworth South:

Saddleworth West and Lees:

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

