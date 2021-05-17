Bridging that gap

A POPULAR footpath could re-open by the end of the month after fears of a longer closure.

A bridge carrying the footpath over the River Tame – adjacent to Saddleworth cricket, bowling and tennis club – was put out of commission over the Easter weekend.



Timber from the structure was ripped up by vandals and thrown in the water. Oldham Council advertised a closure order, banning pedestrians from using the footpath.

The order is in force until October 23. However, after pressure from Saddleworth South councillors, work replacing missing and damaged decking is due to take place on Monday, May 17, subject to delivery of materials.

