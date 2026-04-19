A breath-stopping thriller lights up Delph: Wait Until Dark at Millgate Arts Centre

The Saddleworth Players have delivered a gripping and assured production of Wait Until Dark at the Millgate Arts Centre, a masterclass in tension that keeps audiences on edge from start to finish.

Originally a West End and Broadway hit, this expertly constructed thriller wastes no time drawing the audience into its web.

For those unfamiliar with the story (as I was), the plot unfolds unpredictably.

A trio of criminals, sinister con man Roat and ex-convicts Mike and Croker, track a mysterious doll to the basement flat of Sam Henderson and his blind wife, Susy.

When the doll cannot be found, the stakes escalate rapidly, and what follows is a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Rebecca Barber delivers a standout performance as Susy, convincingly portraying both vulnerability and razor-sharp intelligence. Her transformation from apparent victim to strategist is compelling, culminating in a final act that is electrifying.

Alex Farkas is chillingly effective as Roat, embodying menace with precision and control, truly the ultimate villain.

Steven Kershaw, in his stage debut as Croker, shows remarkable confidence, while Daniel Mugan’s Mike provides a welcome contrast: a loveable rogue whose warmth subtly complicates the narrative.

Special mention must go to Issy Park as Gloria, a graduate of the Saddleworth Players Youth Theatre, who makes an impressive main-stage debut and holds her own alongside a strong cast.

Director Jane Tonge deserves praise for a slick, tightly paced production. The clever use of lighting, particularly the strategic descent into darkness, immerses the audience in Susy’s world and heightens the suspense to almost unbearable levels. At times, you could hear a pin drop in the auditorium.

If there were any opening night nerves, they certainly didn’t show. This is a confident, polished performance from beginning to end.

With over 90% of tickets already sold, audiences are advised to act quickly if they want to experience this superb production before it closes.

Tickets are available via the Saddleworth Players website: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/wait-until-dark/