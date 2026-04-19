‘Real achievement’ as Sholver volunteers remove 40 bags of rubbish during Great British Spring Clean

AROUND 20 volunteers teamed up to remove 40 bags of litter in Sholver during a Great British Spring Clean event.

The community litter pick, partly funded by First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO), brought together the Sholver Millennium Green Trust and Life for a Life Memorial Forests, plus local people as part of the national initiative.

Woodland areas along Sholver Lane and Silverhey Lane, surrounding the Sholver and Moorside Community Centre were targeted.

Empty cans, plastic bottles and food wrappers were most of the items bagged up at the pick, which received £50 from FCHO to help cover refreshments and litter pickers.

Volunteer Amy Thwaites from Moorside, came along with her three children to help.

The 39-year-old said: “I believe it’s vital to support and protect our environment.

“That’s why I got involved with my children at Sholver Community Centre – to help educate and inspire them to take responsibility and care for the world around them.”

FCHO stronger communities manager Naomi Martin Smith added: “It was a great turnout by the local community.

“To collect 40 bags of rubbish in just a few hours is a real achievement. A huge thank you to all those who took part. FCHO was delighted to be able to assist the event.”