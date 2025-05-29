A brush with brilliance at summer art festival

ONE of the UK’s largest and longest-running open art exhibitions will return this summer, attracting visitors from across Saddleworth and beyond.

Art will take centre stage at Holmfirth Artweek, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary next year.

The volunteer-led event dedicated to visual art will include a main exhibition, featuring over 400 exhibitors with more than 2,000 individual pieces of art.

There will also be over 40 venues across the local area taking part in the Fringe – ranging from bars and cafes to churches and community spaces, as well as open art studios, which will offer visitors special access into the artists’ workspaces.

As well as supporting local artists, a percentage of sales are donated to charity each year. This year, proceeds will be split between local charity The Kirkwood and long-standing partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

A calendar staple since 1966, the event brings together a variety of artists across all mediums – from sculpture to paint and photography.

This year’s event runs from Sunday, July 6, to Saturday, July 12.

The main exhibition at Holmfirth Civic Hall will be open from 10am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

One particular point of interest of the main exhibition is the top floor, where each year a couple of artists are specially invited to feature a larger selection of their work.

This year the honour will go to local abstract artist Emma Oughtibridge with her colourful and textured pieces, alongside woodwork artist Roger Green who uses a variety of woods to create visual and tactile items.

Across the event, there will be a wide variety of art from both professionals and amateurs, as well as demonstrations on the stage in the Civic Hall for visitors to see behind the curtain on how pieces are made.

Lynne Onyskiw, Chair of the Holmfirth Artweek team, said: “We are thrilled to be back again in 2025 for Holmfirth Artweek. Places to this year’s main exhibition sold out in 24 hours which is a new record. We are very pleased that artists are so keen to sign up and take part.

“I am always excited to see the art arrive and love looking out for new and emerging artists and discovering something new each day I visit.

The event truly has a wonderful atmosphere which is driven by our volunteers. From our small volunteer committee who plan and run the event, to the trusty group of volunteers who help us set up the boards and hang the paintings and market.

“Plus of course the great team who come in during the week and keep the event running including selling tickets, manning the sales desk and of course making lots of cups of tea!”

Find out more about the Artweek at www.holmfirthartweek.org.uk