Delph Library on the move, with big plans for its return

A SADDLEWORTH village’s library is on the move, with a plan for new links when it reopens.

The facility in Delph has shifted from the ground floor of Millgate Arts Centre to a room in St Thomas’ Church because of structural work.

And Helena Tinker from the volunteer-run facility has promised a new approach when it is back up and running at its normal site, with a provisional date of September being worked towards.

She said ahead of the move, which came on Monday, May 19: “The entrance will be closed for a few weeks, so we’re moving – lock, stock and barrel, books and all – into a small room which St Thomas’ is kindly letting us have.

“We’ll be open the same hours and we’ll be there over the summer. We’re not sure exactly how long for because sometimes things don’t take what they say they will.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long and we’re planning a grand reopening in September.”

When Delph Library moves back to its permanent home, new schemes are already being planned, with a view of making it a bigger part of village life.

That means boosting connections with both school and the theatre that lies immediately above it.

Helena added: “We’ll look to improve and strengthen our links with Delph Primary School.

“We’ll reinstate the class visits the children always really eyed and the school letting us use the children’s work for displays, we well as more promotion of the events in the theatre.

“It’s surprising how much is going on in Delph. If there’s a leaflet around, we’ll have it but not many people outside Delph know that we’re here.

“There’s community Scrabble, we have a knitting group, a reading group, bounce and ride baby singalong, children’s crafts done seasonally and Saddleworth Players Youth uses our space when the theatre is being used for the film society.

“It offers a warm space in the winter, sone people drop in for a cup of tea and a chat.

“We’re trying foster closer and closer links with Saddleworth Players and Millgate Arts Centre. We’re working hard to become more integrated.

“Delph’s a thriving community and we’re lucky to have so many things going on in it. An arts centre, with a library and flourishing space, isn‘t something many villages have.”