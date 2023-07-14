A C Tyres keep Mahdlo on the move.

A C TYRES and Service Centre are the latest Oldham business to pledge their support to Mahdlo Youth Zone, donating 4 brand new tyres for the Mahdlo minibus.

The donation will enable Mahdlo to continue to safely provide transport for young people to a wide range of activities, opportunities and transformative programs such as Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, inspirational excursions locally and nationally, sports tournaments, music showcases plus many more.

With over 40 years of experience serving much of the community and trusted by many of Oldham’s leading businesses AC Tyres is a friendly independent business that provides a range of services such as wheel alignment, mobile fitting, brake inspections by highly trained technicians.

Managing Director Wayne Williams told us “at A C Tyres we are always happy to help and support such a great charity and community programme. It’s important to us that the staff and children are safe when out on the road.”

Claire Crossfield, fundraising manager, added, “the safety of young people at Mahdlo is paramount. When I made the call to Wayne for help to keep our minibus on the road, there was no hesitation. Mahdlo relies on the financial support, donations and generosity of local businesses and the community to enable us to be there for young people all year round, providing them with the support, opportunities and experiences to be the very best they can be.”

For more information about Mahdlo Youth Zone and their work, please visit www.mahdloyz.org A C Tyres can be contacted by visiting www.actyres.co.uk

