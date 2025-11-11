A Fairytale Christmas Awaits at the Alhambra

Ian Cheeseman previews this year’s star-studded pantomime at Bradford’s much-loved Alhambra Theatre and speaks to Snow White herself, Sarah Pearson, about festive fun, long days and the magic of live performance.

Not only am I a fan of pantomimes but one of my favourite theatres is the Alhambra in Bradford. I’ve been lucky enough to visit many venues all over the country, including the West End and Broadway, and even Hamburg, where there are a couple of lovely theatres on the banks of the river Elbe.

Nevertheless, I rate the Alhambra as one of the very best. It has the excellent Restaurant 1914, which serves delicious preshow meals, and the Dress Circle Café. The foyer area is roomy and welcoming and, from the moment you step off the street, you feel relaxed and ready to be entertained.

If I’ve tempted you to see a show there, then there’s nothing better than a star-studded pantomime — and they certainly have one this festive season. It’s headlined by comedian Billy Pearce and 80s pop icon Sinitta, with the hilarious Myra Dubois also starring. I’ve been speaking to Snow White herself, Sarah Pearson, about what it’s like to perform at the Alhambra.

“It’ll be my third time. I really enjoy working at the Alhambra. I end up laughing on stage from time to time because that’s what happens when you work with Billy. He tries to make me laugh, especially when I’m his Princess. The lovely thing about Billy is that he’s helped write most of the scripts and I’ve got used to how he works. If you think of something that’s funny and works, he’s happy to take it on board. As the show goes along we change little things to freshen things up and he adds some Billy Pearce sparkle.”

Sarah admitted that her Christmas is disrupted by the intensity of appearing on stage every day. “I won’t lie, I put up my Christmas decorations at the beginning of November because otherwise when would I have time to do that? That week before Christmas is so exciting and we’re all totally exhausted by, and on, Christmas Day. Once I’ve had my dinner I’m snoozing away, but my involvement in the panto definitely enhances the whole season. Thank goodness for online shopping or I’d never get any presents.”

“I’ve met a lot of people at stage door who’ve been coming for twenty years. I’ve met people who’ve been going to the Bradford Alhambra since they were kids. There’s something special about the Alhambra which I can’t put into words.”

Sarah started her professional career in the pantomime at the Oldham Coliseum, which also turned out to be the last show there. “Some of the most amazing people I’ve ever worked with were there. There’s so much history in the building and I didn’t realise until I worked there how many people have trod the boards on that stage before me. It holds a special place in my heart. I was back there to do the encore performance which was supposed to be the last ever show. What an emotional night. I’m so glad it’s coming back, that’s the best news ever.”

It doesn’t matter if you’re a performer or just an audience member like me — theatres are very special. They’re hubs of the community and help create great mental health, promote inclusivity and empathy, and of course nurture a love of music and laughter.

I recommend you check out the Alhambra in Bradford and, of course, support the Oldham Coliseum when it returns in 2026. There’s nothing like live theatre!

Snow White is at the Alhambra, Bradford from 6 December to 18 January 2026.