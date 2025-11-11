Saddleworth Councillor leads local opposition to any Post Office cuts

SADDLEWORTH may find itself caught up in apparent plans to close Post Offices.

Proposals believed to be under consideration could see up to half of Britain’s branches close, meaning 15 in the Oldham area could shut their doors.

Now hundreds of people locally have added their name to a Conservative Party petition opposing the prospect.

Leader of Oldham Council’s Conservatives, Saddleworth South Councillor Max Woodvine, said: “We are lucky to have so many great post offices in Oldham which help our high streets thrive.

“But all that is being put at risk because of Labour’s decision to consider closing up to half of our post offices, including 15 in Oldham Borough.

“That is why 228 residents have already signed the Conservatives petition to get the government to U-turn on their plans.

“We have made Labour U-turn before and through the Conservatives strong leadership we can get them to do it again, protecting our post offices and our high streets.”

Harriett Baldwin, Shadow Post Office Minister, added: “Post Offices are far more than a place to send letters.

“They offer key services for local businesses, help those not online access government services and help to keep our high streets alive.

“That is why the Conservatives and 165,000 people from across Britain are standing up to Labour by objecting to the branch closures they are considering which could see 5,000 post offices lost.

“Only the Conservatives have a leader with a backbone and the strong team needed to stand up for our high streets and build stronger local economies.”

Conservatives say the plans have been drawn up as the government is considering ending the Post Office subsidy.

Almost half in Britain do not currently make a profit and fears of a repeat of the cuts which took place under the last Labour government when 7,166 closed, equivalent to more than one a day, are growing.

Oldham’s signatories are part of some 165,000 across Britain who have stood up against the supposed Post Office plans.