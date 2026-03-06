A good thing brewing as Nonna’s comes to Greenfield

GREENFIELD is to be home to a new coffee destination as a brand that has made its name in Stalybridge moves in.

Nonna’s, which has established a large following – including many people from the village, has taken on what was Pick Me Up Co, on Chew Valley Road.

And after weeks of work to add its mark, the premises will have a ‘soft opening’ on Sunday, March 8 from 10am until 2pm.

If all goes well, Nonna’s will then open permanently on Wednesday, March 11 from 8.30am until 3.30pm, with those hours repeated on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Nonna’s’ owner Anthony Zazzarino has been transforming the ground floor of Pick Me Up Co, which has now relocated to Delph.

And eventually, the basement will open for people to enjoy coffee, pastries and sweet treats.

The business – rooted in the Campagna area of Italy, where ‘Nonna’ Maria, Anthony’s grandmother, came from – has been a huge success since opening in Stalybridge in 2023.

And the hope is the expansion can bring something different to what is becoming a vibrant scene in Greenfield.