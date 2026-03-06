Pull on thinking cap for Millgate’s Murder Mystery Night

GET your thinking cap on for an evening of murder and intrigue at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

If you fancy yourself as a Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple or Columbo then come along to the Murder Mystery Night on Friday, March 20.

A former burglar and his partner are having a housewarming to celebrate the completion of their dream home. They are about to entertain their first visitors but all does not go well. Danger arises when some unexpected guests arrive, one of whom is his ex-partner in crime.

Watch events unfold, examine the evidence, scrutinise the clues and have opportunity to interrogate all the suspects.

Consult with your fellow detectives or work it out for yourself as to who committed the dastardly crime and their motive – with prizes to be won.

Tickets cost £15 and money raised will go towards the Millgate Building the Future Appeal.

There will be supper at 6pm-7pm and drinks at 7pm-7.30pm. Play and solving runs from 7.30pm until 9pm-9.30pm, followed by drinks afterwards in the bar.