A knight to remember: Hilarious new musical debuts in Manchester

Ian Cheeseman reviews the premiere of ‘A Knight’s Tale’ at the Opera House, Manchester, praising its energetic rock vibes, standout performances, and promising future on the West End stage.

It’s always exciting being at the birth of a brand new musical and A Knights Tale was performed in front of a live audience, for the first time on Friday night. Although I didn’t know what to expect, I bought the tickets months ago, I was excited.

I’d been at the Opera House when Back to the Future, &Juliet and Ghost debuted and they went on to be huge West End hits. I think A Knights Tale is destined to do the same.



How would I describe the show? It’s an upbeat comedy rock show, a jukebox musical with songs by such varied artists as Bon Jovi, Queen and Bowie to the Proclaimers, Belinda Carlisle and S Club 7. It felt like an adult pantomime at times, as one of the lead characters often spoke directly to the audience. Max Bennett was brilliant as Geoffrey Chaucer, the 14th century poet. Bennett’s entrance, only covering his modesty with montage of his works on parchment, played with the audience perfectly.

Andrew Coshan, as the hero William, played by Heath Ledger in the cult classic film was outstanding and sang perfectly; a great lead. Oliver Thomsett, who originated the part of Shakespeare in &Juliet, played the villain Count Adhemar. My only disappointment was that he wasn’t on stage more. He really is a brilliant performer.

The choreography was amazing. I can imagine that everyone in the show sleeps well at night. The energy levels never drop and maybe there needed to be the odd slower song, if only to let the audience catch their breath too.

On the first ever night of Back to the Future there was a technical breakdown which lasted about fifteen minutes and this first performance of A Knight’s Tale also came to a standstill, due to a problem during the spectacular finale. When we finally got going again it was well worth the wait, but I won’t spoil what happens. I’m sure that’ll be sorted out by the official World Premiere, at the end of the month.

Ironically there were also a couple of wardrobe malfunctions, which the audience found hysterical. Chaucer’s breaking of the fourth wall gave full permission to the audience to react just like a Panto crowd would. It just added to the hilarity of the show overall, maybe they should make those things happen every night.

The set and the cast were West End quality. Now’s the time to go and see the show while ticket prices are much lower and the official reviews are not out, which is bound to drive up demand.

Go and see it if you can, it’s an energetic, fun night out and it’s full of things to admire. Aren’t we lucky in Manchester to get the chance to see these big shows before they conquer the West End and Broadway, though I’m not sure how Reach for the Stars will be received if it does goes to Broadway. A Knight’s Tale is at the Opera House until 10th May and after that maybe it will truly Reach for the Stars!

Tickets and information: www.atgtickets.com/shows/a-knights-tale-the-musical/opera-house-manchester/

