Vandals target Diggle Scarecrow Trail

DIGGLE’S cherished Scarecrow Trail, a much-loved community fundraising event, has been marred by an act of vandalism.

The trail, known for its creative and eye-catching displays of hand-built scarecrows, is a popular fixture on the calendar and is organised by the Friends of Diggle School, with last year’s raising more than £4,000.

However, frustrations have been shared after damage was caused to one of the entries, resulting in the theft of an effigy portraying the head of former American President Donald Trump.

The event, which this year adopted the theme “heroes and villains”, features 26 scarecrows displayed across homes and gardens in Diggle.

Tracy Buckley, the trail’s organiser, expressed dismay over the repeated incidents of vandalism. Earlier, both a Santa and a previous Donald Trump scarecrow had suffered similar attacks.

“We discovered that Donald Trump’s head had been stolen and the scarecrow itself thrown into the river. While initially there was a bit of humour in the portrayal, it’s deeply saddening that some individuals find it acceptable to destroy the hard work of others.”

The Diggle Scarecrow Trail not only raises funds for the village school but also celebrates local heroes such as Kevin Sinfield and organisations like the RNLI.

Despite the setbacks, community members have rallied in support, condemning the vandalism and calling for respect towards the creators’ efforts.

In response to the incident, the team issued a heartfelt appeal: “Please leave the scarecrows alone. It’s disheartening to see such disregard for community spirit and creativity. If anyone has information about these incidents, please come forward.”

The vandalism has sparked widespread condemnation among visitors and participants. One attendee remarked, “Disgusting! It’s not just about vandalism but disrespecting the joy this event brings. Our family had a wonderful time yesterday. Huge thanks to all involved in organising this.”

As Diggle prepares to welcome more visitors to the Scarecrow Trail until Monday, 21 April, organisers remain hopeful that the community’s support will prevail over such senseless acts.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

