A man has been arrested in connection with the illegal rave in Oldham last month.

Police investigating the illegal rave at Daisy Nook Country Park in Oldham that took place on Saturday 13 June 2020, arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance and criminal damage. He remains in custody for questioning.

The illegal raves that took place that weekend had very serious consequences and officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding them alongside partner agencies.

This arrest comes after two warrants were carried out today at addresses in Tameside.

Officers searching the properties seized a number of items including computers, phones and iPads.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Superintendent Jane Higham, of GMP’s Tameside District said: “Officers launched a large scale operation following the illegal raves in Carrington and Oldham last month, and are working strenuously alongside our partners to prevent these raves from happening again.

“Whilst we have one man in custody in connection with the rave in Oldham, our investigation is still ongoing and I would urge anyone who has any information about the events that took place on Saturday 13 June 2020 or any planned for the future, to speak with police as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support as we continue to investigate these illegal events. Thousands of people attended them and a number of tragic incidents occurred. It’s vital that anyone with any knowledge of any planned upcoming illegal events of this nature gets in touch so that we can do everything we can to prevent them from happening again.

“It was incredibly challenging for emergency services to get to those in need and we’re continuing to send a clear message alongside our partners – do not go to illegal raves and risk your lives.”

Anyone with any information about last month’s raves is urged to contact police on 101. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

