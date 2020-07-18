Church Road, Uppermill set to close for four weeks

CHURCH Road in Uppermill will be closed from Monday, July 20 for approximately four weeks while sewer enlargement works are carried out. Bethell Construction are carrying out the works, on behalf of United Utilities, and will be installing a larger pipe for drainage to the surrounding properties.

Due to the location of the existing Utility apparatus, they are unable to carry out the works to one side of the road so the new pipe has to be installed along the centre of the road.

Church Road from the existing footbridge to Wellmeadow Lane will be closed. Please follow the signed diversions at Gellfield Lane and Church Road junctions.

Public footpath access into Uppermill will not be affected by the works

Share this story: Tweet





Print

