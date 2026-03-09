A mesmerising Macbeth at the Bolton Octagon

Superb performances and intimate staging make Shakespeare’s tragedy feel thrillingly alive. Ian Cheeseman reviews

How lucky am I? I got to experience an acting masterclass at the Bolton Octagon in their performance of Macbeth — a play I’d never seen in full before. It’s one of William Shakespeare’s most famous works, peppered with phrases that have seeped into everyday British language, from “What’s done cannot be undone” to “Out, damned spot!” and “Is this a dagger which I see before me?”

To be honest, as a non‑Shakespeare aficionado, I found it challenging to follow the story. The language can be difficult to absorb if you’re not already familiar with it. That’s on me, of course — but the exceptional cast made the experience so rewarding that even when some of the detail went over my head, I loved watching the craft of acting unfold in front of me.

I can see why so many actors dream of performing Shakespeare. It must be a huge challenge to learn so much dialogue, written in a style so far removed from how we speak in 2026, and then deliver it in a way that feels accessible and alive. My admiration for those on stage at the Octagon couldn’t be higher. To absorb such detail must require a deep understanding of the text, not just a strong memory.

Oliver Alvin‑Wilson, in the title role, is an actor you simply can’t take your eyes off. From the moment he stepped onto the Octagon’s intimate stage, he held the audience in the palm of his hand. Benjamin Wilson, who played Ross, is visually impaired, but it didn’t affect his performance in any way. His white cane quickly disappeared from my mind and became just another prop.

Every actor was outstanding, but I also want to mention Simon Trinder, who played Macduff — another performer who commanded my attention every time he appeared.

The Octagon itself is perfect for a production like this. Its horseshoe layout means every seat feels within touching distance of the performers. I can’t recommend this show and venue highly enough. And if you do go, make sure you pick up a brochure of their upcoming productions. They have everything from Matthew Kelly in Waiting for Godot to John Godber’s Teechers, the amazing Cassidy Janson singing the songs of Carole King, and plenty of great family shows like There’s a Monster in Your Show and Bubble Show 2 – More Bubbles.

This is a regional theatre we should be very proud of — absolutely worth the effort to get there.

Macbeth runs at the Bolton Octagon until 28 March 2026.