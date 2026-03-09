Delph’s That Wine Cellar to close its doors because of cost increases

A MUCH-LOVED Delph business has announced it is closing its premises because of price rises blighting the hospitality industry.

That Wine Cellar has become a staple of the scene on King Street for the last three-and-a-half years.

But owner Ian Howard has announced he will shut the doors on its site on March 29, moving his business online.

And he told how costs incurred make it impossible to continue as it is.

He said: “This decision has broken me over these past months, and I am so sorry to let people down that love having a little wine-led haven from the madness.

“I haven’t taken this decision lightly, but the hospitality world and government decisions have made everything so difficult.

“I currently have an email with 18 pages of price increases from just one of my importers.

“The margins in alcohol with all the cost increases are so small that it’s impossible to confidently commit myself to a long lease that could leave my family vulnerable.

“I have been on a rolling lease for the past six months and with the difficulties faced currently by small businesses and hospitality as a whole, I am not able to confidently commit to a lease of another three years.

“My landlord has been fantastic in allowing me all this time in making one of the hardest decisions, but it just feels like the right time.

“It’s been the most amazing three years in Delph, and I couldn’t have been in a better village! I am sure someone will take the spot on and thrive.”

Despite the impending closure of the premises, Mr Howard has confirmed That Wine Cellar will continue trading online.

Outstanding vouchers can still be used through its website, but he has told customers they will need to contact him to obtain an online code in place of the physical voucher.

He added: “Please don’t feel like they are useless now. It’s not the end. I am still up and running and have a few options available.

“I want to be clear that while giving up my ‘bricks and mortar’ ThatWineCellar.com is still up and running, as are subscriptions and planned events – although at alternative venues locally.

“Thank you for so many great memories and giving me the chance to allow my little crazy idea to be reality.”