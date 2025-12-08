A tale of two Pantos: Saddleworth and Stockport dazzle local audiences

Two very different festive productions — Hansel & Gretel in Delph and Aladdin in Stockport — prove just how magical a first taste of live theatre can be. Ian Cheeseman reviews…

My favourite thing about panto is that it’s often a child’s first introduction to live theatre — and a good one makes them want to come back for more. I’ve just experienced two fantastic shows, very different in style but equally enjoyable.

Hansel & Gretel was staged at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, Saddleworth, featuring a cast of just six brilliant actors. The theatre is cosy and welcoming, and the family audience loved every second of this hilarious show.

Big Tiny, the company behind the production, is as professional as they come. The sound effects, lighting and music never missed a beat, and the tightly written script was full of cheeky innuendo that sailed over the heads of younger audience members. Meanwhile, the water-pistol antics and moments aimed squarely at the children had everyone in stitches.

I’m convinced that Lilly Bendy, who played Gretel, has a future on much bigger stages — both literally and figuratively. She was outstanding throughout. Alongside her were Tom Gallagher as Hansel, Ian Hayles — who nailed every gag — as the Dame, plus Rebecca McAuley, Natalie Fletcher and Janine Mellor in a variety of roles. The pace never dipped, and the entire cast delivered with precision and energy.

Over at the Stockport Plaza, Aladdin starred TV favourites Brian Capron (Richard Hillman in Coronation Street) as Abanazar and Karim Zeroual (CBBC presenter and Strictly contestant) as Aladdin. The production made full use of the Plaza’s huge stage, with eye-catching spectacle, vibrant dancers and even a flying carpet that dazzled the families packing the auditorium.

At the end of the performance, Brian Capron reminded the audience that the Plaza once served as a bingo hall, but thanks to the passion of Stockport residents and dedicated volunteers, it was lovingly restored to its rightful place as one of Greater Manchester’s finest venues.

These days, the Plaza presents a packed and varied programme — from Neil Diamond and Dire Straits tribute acts to wrestling and top-quality amateur dramatics. The Millgate Arts Centre also offers diverse entertainment, from Once Upon a Time in Wigan, celebrating Northern Soul, to the Dovestone String Quartet and productions by the Saddleworth Players. There’s so much to look forward to at both venues in 2026.

I sincerely hope that the youngsters who enjoyed their first taste of live theatre at these pantos go on to love live performance as much as I do.

Hansel & Gretel runs at the Millgate Arts Centre until 3 January 2026. Tickets available here.

Aladdin runs at the Stockport Plaza until 4 January 2026. Tickets available here.

Both shows are highly recommended.