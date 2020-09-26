A warm Warriors welcome for Brad

WATERHEAD Warriors have welcomed home Brad Jinks and Callum Cameron following their release by Super League clubs.

Joint-coach Jon Perks is delighted to have the pair, both aged 19, back on board at Peach Road.

The versatile Jinks, who can play hooker, half back or loose forward, had appeared in several first-team squads for Super League fixtures at Castleford Tigers.

Cameron, who plays in the second row, has been freed by Huddersfield Giants where he was also an academy player.

Perks said: “I have no doubt Championship clubs will be sniffing about, but for the moment both lads want to come back to the community game and enjoy their rugby again. We welcome them with open arms.

“Getting Brad back is a great coup as he had been involved with the first team at Castleford and came close to making his Super League debut.”

Perks is hoping the pair will have a positive influence on the Warriors’ players given they have been at professional clubs.

“Good habits breed good habits and I am hoping this will rub off on other players, he explained.

Warriors are itching to get back in action which is earmarked for next month with the National Conference League organising local competitions.

They are likely to be grouped with Saddleworth Rangers, Oldham St Annes, Higginshaw and Rochdale Mayfield.

Perks added at last week’s training, for both the open-age and Under-18s, there was a turnout of almost 30 players.

“We have been regularly getting 20 and we are certainly up for playing friendlies. It will be good to get playing again and it will keep the lads interested,” he said.

