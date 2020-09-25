Star line-up for first Virtual Culture Crawl in aid of Maggie’s cancer centres

Get your slippers on, there’s a show to watch – and it’s all for a good cause!

Pull up your favourite chair, slump on your sofa or crash on the floor as Gethin Jones hosts an incredible hour of entertainment in support of people with cancer.

The event – a Virtual Culture Crawl – is being hosted on Friday, September 25 at 8pm in support of cancer charity Maggie’s, which has centres up and down the country to support patients and their families.

There’ll be music from Rick Astley, food from Ryan Riley, art from John Byrne, special glimpses inside Westminster Abbey, the V&A Dundee and much more.

It is being streamed live through Facebook but you don’t need a Facebook account to be able to view it. Just click on the link to see the livestream: bit.ly/virtualculturecrawl

It is free to access but people are invited to donate to the charity over the phone, text and online if they would like to.

