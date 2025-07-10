Abney Orchestra brings sound of music with Summer Concert

THE sound of music will raise the roof at Christ Church Friezland as Abney Orchestra presents its Summer Concert.

The friendly community orchestra, based in Mossley, will be joined by The Monday Mondays and a surprise soloist for the event on Sunday, July 13 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Abney Orchestra plays a wide variety of music ranging from light classical to modern-day musicals and movie themes.

Tickets cost £8 (concessions £4) and are pay on the door in cash or by card.

There will be a raffle and refreshments available in the interval.