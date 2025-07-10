Finish line in sight for Greenfield runner tackling fundraising daily 5km for a year

A GREENFIELD runner is on the last leg of her mammoth challenge to run 5km every day for a year across Saddleworth and beyond in aid of a children’s charity.

Beth Grundy has passed the 300-day mark of her challenge for NSPCC, which works to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

She has set an ambitious target of raising £36,500 to reflect the 365 days she is pulling on her trainers and clocking up the total distance of at least 1,825km.

After starting the challenge on September 1 last year, Beth has completed her daily runs regardless of the weather or location.

And now her sights are set on finishing on September 1 and she welcomes people to join her for a run as she nears the finish line.

Beth, who works for Lidl, said: “I’ve completed Day 300 of my challenge to run 5km every single day for 365 days in support of the NSPCC, Lidl’s amazing charity partner.

“That’s over 1,500km so far! Trust me, it’s taken both physical and mental resilience to keep going every single day.

“I’ve run through rain, snow, hail, wind, storms, and just about every variety of awful British weather you can imagine.

“I’ve ran at every hour around the clock, the toughest one being a midnight run before a 6am flight.

“But with the finish line in sight and sunnier days ahead, the end is in sight.

“This challenge has pushed me beyond what I thought possible, but every step is for a cause that truly matters: protecting vulnerable children and supporting their future.

“If anyone would like to join me for a run, please reach out. Running on my own can get boring, and my best runs are with people as I love a good chit chat along the way.

“Thanks for every cheer, message, and donation, you’ve helped carry me through the toughest miles.”

To help tick off her daily runs, Beth has been taking part in Park Runs every Saturday, including Oldham, Chadderton Hall, Hillsborough and Shrewsbury, and joins a running group from work every Tuesday and Wednesday.

She has even stuck to her challenge during her holidays and travel for work with Lidl, completing runs in Berlin, Munich, Madeira, Bangkok, Singapore, Thailand and the Algarve.

And no rest days means she was even adding on the km on Christmas Day – decked out with lights – and on her birthday.

Beth has also completed a sky dive and Tough Mudder, with fundraising from those events to be added to her total as well as money raised in Lidl stores.

You can read Beth’s updates and donate to her challenge on her Instagram and Just Giving pages.