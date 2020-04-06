Action Together raising money for emergency community response to coronavirus in Oldham

Action Together has launched a fundraising appeal for Oldham (Tameside and Rochdale), along with a COVID-19 Community Response Fund to provide groups with urgent funding.

All monies raised will go to local groups and charities to help them continue to provide vital community support.

Action Together is asking members of the public to take action to help those who are in desperate need of your help. From the vulnerable and older people, to local foodbanks and mental health groups – donate to this campaign and do your bit to help.

A kind-hearted donation could help provide telephone advice, support and companionship for older people to prevent them from feeling isolated during self-isolation, or it could help a local foodbank to provide food parcels to more homes than ever before.

Donate now to support groups and charities in Oldham: https://www.justgiving.com/ campaign/OldhamCoronavirus

