Dr Kershaw’s launches campaign to support community during COVID-19 pandemic

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is delighted to announce the launch of its new campaign ‘Supporting Our Community – Dr Kershaw’s Cares’ to provide a helping hand to the people of Oldham during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has meant the wider healthcare community have has to adapt to alternative ways of working to support the community and the NHS.

So, the difficult decision has been made by Dr Kershaw’s to temporarily close its in-patient unit to allow nurses and doctors to focus on community services (Hospice at Home and Caring Hands) tripling the Hospice’s offer of support and meeting the needs of an increased number of people being discharged home from hospital.

The Hopsice will become a central hub for the wider healthcare community and join with other care providers to support the people of Oldham.

The newly-launched campaign will also see the Hospice become a hub of information, providing up-to-date information on how local people should be responding to COVID-19.

The organisation will be communicating the Government’s key messages and providing links to trusted sources on its dedicated ‘COVID-19’ tab on its website as well as across its social media channels.

The Hospice’s online presence will also provide the community with fun, uplifting activities they can do from the comfort of their own home.

The Hospice’s #DoItForKershaws challenges are fun for all the family with resources available online via the Hospice website and daily links on their social media channels.

Dr Kershaw’s Community Fundraiser Lillie Winterbottom will also be on hand to locals bring to life their projects if they need some additional support.

During this period, the Hospice’s non-clinical teams have been paying particular focus to the network of 262 volunteers. Unfortunately, due to Government guidelines, many of the volunteers were temporarily stood down for their own safety during this time.

Dr Kershaw’s however saw this as an opportunity to support those that support them daily and so created ‘care packages’ for their volunteers, including activity packs, puzzles and ‘pick me up’ items.

Also, the team are making weekly friendship calls to their volunteers and sending letters offering them someone to talk to if they feel isolated, and distributing key information on services available, such as shopping, takeaway deliveries, chemists or helplines.

The Hospice is also offering this service to the wider community in Oldham and requests for calls or letters can be emailed to fundraising@drkh.org.uk

The team has also set up a dedicated Facebook group where volunteers can talk to each other and members of the Hospice team, creating an important hub for communication during the pandemic.

“Dr Kershaw’s priority is the welfare of its patients, staff, volunteers and the local community,” said Joanne Sloan, CEO.

“We value and appreciate all the support that we receive in helping us to provide end of life care for all our patients, their relatives and loved ones.

“However, now it is our turn to support you. Our community is at the heart of what we do at Dr Kershaw’s and together we shall support each other through this pandemic.”

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment. The Hospice requires £8,000 per day to continue providing care free of charge to patients.

Find out more on their website: www.drkershawshospice.org.uk

