Adam smashes Saddleworth course record

ADAM Rowbotham has smashed the course record at Saddleworth Golf Club.

The 31-year-old, whose handicap is plus two, shot a brilliant eight-under-par 63 in a Tuesday competition.

Adam, who posted eight birdies and 10 pars in his round of a lifetime, added it might have been even better as he missed two eagle putts of six feet.

It was a near-perfect round of golf from Adam, who lives on the Lees/Springhead border, as he was four-under-par for both the outward and back nine.

“The only green I missed was the 12th and I had an 18ft putt for par. That was my only mistake,” he said.

Adam, who works for the Oldham family firm Harmony Blinds, had previously shot a seven-under-par 61 at former club Werneth which is 68 par as opposed to 71 at Saddleworth.

He explained: “I have always said to members I would break the course record.

“I have been playing well and am off almost plus three, the lowest handicap I have been.”

There is enormous rivalry in the family as dad Paul plays off scratch and brother Lee off plus one.

Despite shooting the record, Adam only managed to finish runner up in division one after he lost out on a card play-off to Stewart Potts who shot one-over-par gross with 17 pars and one bogey.

In division two, former musician Les Beevers shot the overall most points on the day with 46 points in the Stableford.

• European Tour professional Marcus Armitage also shot an eight-under-par gross 63 on a recent visit to Saddleworth, but that does not count as a course record as it was not in a competition.

