Adults can learn new skills and make friends at Hopwood Hall

THERE is an amazing opportunity to learn new skills and make new friends in 2021 at Hopwood Hall College and University Centre.

They are offering all adults aged 19+ the chance to take up a career-boosting part-time course.

There is a wide selection to choose from, with face-to-face teaching once again taking place across its two campuses in Rochdale and Middleton.

This means people can attain valuable Level 2 qualifications while attending classes in the evenings and at weekends.

In addition, there are a number of new and established pathways being offered at the University Centre.

This includes the much-anticipated Access course in Creative Writing and Media, which has the potential to propel learners into their dream jobs, like writing the scripts for Coronation Street.

Launching in September 2021, the route is perfect for both budding writers and those looking to pave their path into Higher Education.

There is also the fully-funded Level 3 Award in Education and Training, which can be a great first step for anyone looking to transition into a teaching career.

Julia Heap,

Principal and CEO at Hopwood Hall College, said: “We’re so excited to offer an exciting range of part-time courses for adults of all ages and all backgrounds.

“There’s clearly a huge appetite for gaining important new skills and making the most of 2021 so we’d like to encourage everyone to take up this fantastic opportunity.

“It is, of course, an added bonus that learners will get to meet likeminded people along the way and forge new friendships.”

