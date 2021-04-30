Cash boost for community assests

TWO community assets have each received a boost of £1,144.17 from Saddleworth Round Table.

Cheques were presented by Round Table chairman John Arthurs and members Matthew Sykes and Ste James to Carita Smith and Robert Burns-Dyson, directors at Funky Fitness and Fun, and also Lillie Winterbottom, community fundraiser at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

John said: “This year, more than any, has shown the importance of supporting people in our community, which is what Saddleworth Round Table is all about.

“Being able to help the patients and families at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice with this donation to their Furnish with Love Appeal will give comfort now and in years to come.

“Funky Fitness and Fun, based at the Satellite Centre in Greenfield, offers support including life skills, promoting independence, confidence building and promoting empowerment for people with additional needs.

“We thought this was a great cause to donate money towards. We just hope it can go towards providing fun activities for their members.

“The money comes from a previous Santa Dash, Band in the Barn, comedy night and private donations. It is part of our mission to support our communities.”

