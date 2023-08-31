Adventure drama the latest French film to be screened in Oldham

THE Little French Cinema’s successful 2023 season continues with an adventure drama.

The next film to be shown is Continuer: Keep Going, a 2018 screening directed by Joachim Lafosse.

In the 84-minute film, Sybille has persuaded her adult son Samuel to come on a trek in the hope of finding a new rapport – but challenges await, as much from their own personalities as from the arduous landscape.

It’s available to view in the performance space at Oldham Library from 7pm on Thursday, September 7. Tickets can be booked in advance for £4 plus a booking fee at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-little-french-cinema-18502192039

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door for £5 in cash. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available from 6.30pm.

The Little French Cinema is a voluntary group supported by Oldham Library, Action Together and the Alliance Française of Manchester.

Films are shown in French with English subtitles.

Alliance Française members can get two tickets for the price of one by booking through Eventbrite above and reserving the second ticket by 07742 982 732.

Then, the last film of the season will be Le Boucher: The Butcher – a crime drama from 1965, directed by Claude Chabrol.

In partnership with the Alliance Française and TV5, it will be screened on Thursday, November 2, from 7pm.

