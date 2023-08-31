Lees garage’s birthday celebration to support good causes

A GARAGE in Lees is marking 30 years in business by holding a special celebration in support of two good local causes.

Lees Village Service Station is inviting the community to join in the fun on Sunday, September 3 from 2pm, on the forecourt on St John Street.

There will be stalls, cakes and raffle prizes, which will include cash giveaways and shopping vouchers to be used in the garage shop, courtesy of Saddleworth Vehicle Sales.

Sue Collinge, who took over the business from her dad Frank Pullen before he passed away, said the service station wanted to “put something back into the community”.

During the summer holidays, staff have been putting together goodie bags in conjunction with Mossley business The Veg Lord.

The bags, which contain a drink, a small chocolate bar, crisps, a sausage roll and a piece of fruit, have been helping families who may be struggling.

In exchange, donations of 50p have gone towards supporting Harper – a girl who was diagnosed at just 18 months old with neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops in nerve tissue and affects young children.

As the celebration day coincides with the end of the summer holidays, the business thought it would be fitting to split the proceeds between Harper and Royton-based Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

