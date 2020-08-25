Age UK Oldham serves up support for older generation

FOR more than 30 years, Age UK Oldham has been providing services and support for older residents and their carers – and that did not stop during the coronavirus lockdown.

During this difficult time, they have continued to give vital help to older people across the borough to help them stay fit, healthy and independent.

This has included support for people living with dementia and their carers, and assistance to find suitable care and support when needed.

They have also provided information and advice, shopping services, handyvan home repairs and household aids.

Welfare checks have been carried out for those living alone or in care settings to offer help or just a listening ear.

And their meal service – home delivery of freshly cooked/chilled/frozen meals weekly for those shielding or not confident to shop or cook for themselves – has gone down a treat.

Age UK Oldham can deliver a seven-day meal pack to your doorstep. Each pack contains:

• Five frozen home cooked meals

(three meat dishes, one fish dish

and one vegetarian dish)

• plus, a choice of two portions of

homemade soup or two desserts.

• Vegetarian options available and

please let us know if you have

any allergies.

Clients who have enjoyed tucking into the meals said: “Service is excellent; we are so grateful as due to ill health it has made things a lot easier for us.”

Another added: “He is really thriving from the meals. He loves them, he is looking better and also not had any dizzy spells since having regular and proper meals.”

And one said: “Can I send my thanks to everyone behind this scheme – it’s really helped our family be assured that he is eating a decent meal every day whilst we are unable to visit him”

Age UK said: “All our existing and new services are lifelines for many older people who are either restricted due to Covid-19 or face restrictions every day because of health conditions and disabilities.

“We provide the support to ensure people remain independent and especially at this time we rely on your generosity. You can help by donating at www.justgiving.com/age-uk-oldham.”

To enquire about the meal service, contact head office by calling 0161 633 0213 or email info@ageukoldham.org.uk

Find out more about Age UK Oldham on their website: www.ageukoldham.org.uk

