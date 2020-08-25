Tributes paid to Dr Kevin Moore

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Dr Kevin Moore, who was instrumental in setting up Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

The Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment.

Joanne Sloan, CEO of Dr Kershaw’s, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Dr Kevin Moore, a kind, dedicated man and much-loved friend and respected colleague to all at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

“He played an important part in developing the hospice and its services, practising for 26 years in a number of different roles and becoming medical director in 1994.

“Dr Moore’s enthusiasm for quality care and the needs of the patients in our borough always came first.

“In 2001, he completed his vision to bring a major refurbishment to the hospice’s inpatient and wellbeing facilities, improving the hospice journey for patients and their families which continues to flourish.

“Committed to the hospice, he served on the board of trustees and on retirement became the very first Honorary President of the hospice.

“Many local people are indebted to his skill and care and it is on behalf of our patients, their families and the team at Dr Kershaw’s that we extend our thoughts and love to his wife Jill and his family.

He will be missed by all.”

Dr Moore was part of the project team set up by Naru Hira in March 1987 to develop proposals for the hospice, which eventually opened as Dr Kershaw’s in September 1989.

Dr Moore became a member of the Governing Council in 1988 and he took over the chairmanship from Naru in 1992.

When the hospice first opened Dr Moore was part of the medical team as pain relief consultant. In 1994, his involvement widened when he replaced Naru as medical director, initiating and helping to formulate and guide medical practices and standards.

In 2001 it was Dr Moore’s vision that planned and took forward a major refurbishment of the inpatient and day care facilities. The bid resulted in a grant of £500,000 from the Lottery Community Fund to help finance the project.

