Age UK Oldham to relaunch LGBT+ group

AN OLDHAM group that provides vital support to the older generations is restarting its focus on a section of the community.

For Age UK Oldham is relaunching the OLGBT Out and About group, a social section for older lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people.

Many LGBT+ people over 50 have lived through huge social change. Some have experienced discrimination, while others have spent years without spaces where they could fully be themselves.

But OLGBT is about creating a relaxed, friendly environment where people can meet others with shared experiences, build connections and simply enjoy good company.

The group is open to anyone who identifies as LGBT+, is aged 50 or over and lives in or around Oldham.

Members can be out and proud, quietly confident, or still figuring things out, but all will be welcome.

There is no pressure – just a chance to chat, laugh, and feel part of a community.

Age UK Oldham is looking for new members to help shape the group from the very beginning.

And because it is starting afresh, members will have a real say in what OLGBT becomes.

That could mean coffee mornings, discussion groups, guest speakers, day trips, or just a safe space to talk.

People do not need to have attended an LGBT group before and do not need to bring anyone. The message is clear – just bring yourself.

Anyone interested in joining OLGBT or would like to find out more is asked to contact Age UK Oldham on 07827 498098.

A spokesperson said: “Even if you’re unsure, we’d love to hear from you. You’re not alone – and it’s never too late to find your people.”