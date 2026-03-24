Oldham Council states objection to huge Saddleworth rail project

OLDHAM Council has officially objected to way a multi-billion pound rail project will be handled through Saddleworth.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) will see the track that run through the area electrified, with several controversial amendments planned.

And a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO), which details how the scheme will operate while work is going on, has caused anger.

A public inquiry, overseen by Matthew Woodward on behalf of the Secretary of State for Transport, will be held at Uppermill’s Civic Hall, beginning on Tuesday, June 9.

It is scheduled to last over a five-week period, until Friday July 10.

Proposals to close the main Oldham Road as the bridge at Greenfield Station is worked on – and the resulting diversions – have sparked fears of months of ‘carnage.’

Saddleworth Parish Council is proposing installing a bridge over the work site, so traffic can still pass through.

The closure of the level crossing at Moorgate Hat has also attracted protests.

Now the Oldham borough authority will lay down its position at its meeting on Wednesday, March 25.

And it is fair to say it is not in favour.

A report written by Gordon Anderson, the council’s assistant director of highways engineering and operations, and Peter Richards, its assistant director of planning, transport and housing delivery, makes its feelings clear.

It states: “At Greenfield Station, the Council remains concerned about insufficient design information for highway alterations, including pedestrian crossings and drop-off arrangements.

“The council strongly objects to the proposed permanent closure of Definitive Footpath 209.

“This is an ancient and well-used route, and Network Rail’s own assessments previously identified a footbridge as the appropriate mitigation.

“The proposed diversion is steep, inaccessible and unsuitable for vulnerable users. The council maintains that a footbridge remains the only acceptable solution to preserve a safe, inclusive public right of way.

“The council objects to proposed temporary vehicular diversion routes at Boat Lane/Harrop Court Road and Station Road, where non-motorised public rights of way would be used for vehicular traffic without sufficient clarity or safeguards.

“The proposals risk compromising user safety, particularly for vulnerable users, and lack legally robust detail.

“The absence of a clear construction programme raises concerns about potential conflict with major Saddleworth events, which rely on safe and effective operation of the local highway network.

“Without firm commitments on programming and event coordination, the council cannot be satisfied that public safety and community impacts will be appropriately managed.

“The council supports the TRU in principle but considers that the draft TWAO currently lacks sufficient clarity, assurance and mitigation in key areas.

“Until detailed information is provided, and satisfactory solutions are agreed – particularly in relation to public safety, rights of way, highway design governance, land impacts and construction programming – the council is unable to withdraw its formal objections.”

Oldham Council’s document also reveals an expectation that not every issue will be solved by the beginning of the public inquiry.

Especially the furore surrounding what to do at Moorgate Halt.

As a result, it has made its formal stance clear.

The document adds: “It is unlikely that all objections will be satisfactorily resolved, and so the council’s continued representation at the public inquiry will be necessary to make our case.

“In particular, it is unlikely that the Moorgate Halt level crossing objection will be resolved before the public inquiry.

“Consequently, Oldham Council submitted a Statement of Case on February 23.

“That included full details of Oldham’s arguments, evidence and case to present at inquiry.”