All aboard for new Greenfield coffee shop Platform 13

GREENFIELD’S newest coffee shop said they ‘absolutely loved’ meeting customers who came to welcome them to the village on their first day.

Platform 13 opened its doors on Wednesday, May 28 in the former Station Brew café on Shaw Hall Bank Road.

And despite having no electricity for some of the day, they welcomed and served customers in the 24-cover small independent coffee shop, which is dog friendly.

Platform 13, which takes its name from the number of the shop and being opposite Greenfield train station, took to Facebook to thank their visitors and explain more about their offering.

They wrote: “A huge thank you to everyone who called in to visit us today. We absolutely loved meeting you all and welcoming you to our little coffee shop.

“We also thank you so much for your patience, even when we had no electricity!”

They will be open from 8am this week (then 7.30am afterwards) serving coffee and pastries, and their full menu will be served from 9am to 3.30pm on Tuesday to Sunday.

They aim to offer ‘wholesome, crowd-pleasing but simple food’ which includes a Breakfast Menu, Lunch Menu of burgers, sandwiches, toasties, and salads, and a children’s menu. There is also a selection of hot, cold or iced drinks and smoothies.

The former Station Brew café, run by Jackie Hetherington and family, closed in September 2024 after seven years of serving customers.