Greenfield ready for Whit Friday with new logo after schools’ competition

GREENFIELD is ready for a traditional highlight of the calendar – with a different look.

For the village’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest has a new logo after a competition involving its primary schools.

After more than 40 entries, the organising committee had the hard job of deciding which would represent them this year.

And the honour went to Payton, a pupil at St Mary’s, for the design featuring a hedgehog getting involved.

For that, a £50 voucher for Smyth’s toys was handed out.

Highly commended were Greenfield Primary pupils Isabella Money, for her design involving a duck playing along, and Harvey Prescott, who had the word Greenfield coming out of an instrument.

Both won £10 vouchers.

Greenfield’s Whit Friday contest, which takes place on Friday, June 13, will see souvenirs available from its 4pm start at Ladhill Playing Fields, on Ladhill Lane.

Liz Mooney, of the organising committee, told how the idea came about, saying: “In one of our commitee meetings last year, it was suggested that we could sell some merchandise to advertise and raise further funds for our own Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band and invent a logo that could be used on the day.

“On thinking about it, I came up with the idea of running a competition between the two Greenfield primary schools to design the logo.

“So I designed the entry forms and distributed them between them.

“The competition proved to be even more popular this year with more than 40 entries! It was very difficult for all our committee to choose so it was put to a vote.

“It was lovely to involve the community in this now regular event.

“A big thank you to Greenfield Primary School and St Mary’s School for taking part and to all the children that entered the competition.”