Amanda is trailblazer for Tame Valley

AMANDA Maddox has been a trailblazer for Tame Valley in the North West Counties Squash League.

The well-known women’s fashion retailer and owner of Uppermill’s Luan Matthews is the only female player on any of the Greenfield club’s five senior teams in the NWCSL.

Amanda, who is captain of both the first and fourth teams, is the club’s most successful player winning 13 of her 20 matches.

It has been a season of mixed fortunes for Tame Valley’s teams.

The first team finds itself eighth in the 11 strong second division of the NWCL after being expected to challenge for promotion.

But the team has been weakened by the absences of Jamie Maddox through injury, Wright Phillips because of illness while the availability of both Charlie Gamble and Amir Manouchehri has been limited.

“We have struggled and been down to the bare bones after looking to have a promising team at the start of the season,” explained Jamie.

Tame Valley’s second and third teams are both in division four.

The seconds are currently second and occupying a promotion spot while the third are seventh in the 10-team division.

The fourth and fifth teams are both in division five and occupying sixth and 12th places of the 14 clubs.

