And Breathe – Well-being garden takes root for community benefit

AN overgrown and unloved corner of Greenfield is being transformed by volunteers into a quiet and reflective space for community use.

Now, the efforts of Breathe – a mental health caring group based at the Satellite Centre, Wellington Road – have been recognised by a business with long standing village roots.

Greenhouse and glasshouse manufacturers, Hartley Botanic, have donated £350 towards future improvement work on the previously neglected land at the side of the building.

Jude Grinter, community mental health advocate, and Parish Councillor, Helen Bishop, have driven the project to help boost people’s well-being and to inspire a love and understanding of nature and the environment.

The fruits of their and others’ labours have resulted in the Growing Together planters filled with herbs and flowers, and new paths created through the well-being garden.

Future initiatives include planting of fruit trees, wild strawberries, bulbs, siting of a bench and fixing newly painted birdboxes around the small woodland site.

Two water storage butts have been purchased and put to good use in these times of low rainfall. Separately, Saddleworth’s Incredible Edibles group has erected two additional planters at the front entrance to the Saddleworth Sports Youth and Community Association run Centre and filled them with herbs and vegetables.

“The site was completely overgrown when we first started but we don’t want to do is make it too manicured,” said Cllr Bishop. “We want to try and keep the rustic feel.

“There is still a lot to do and the donation from Hartley Botanic is a really big help for what we want to do going forward.

“Hopefully, it encourages more people to just sit and spend a few minutes in quiet contemplation in somewhere calm as opposed to rushing around.”

Mark Duckworth, Hartley Botanic’s Head of Sales, said of the project: “We know the importance of finding a space to improve your well-being.

“I know when I am in my own garden, the mobile phone never goes with me and I am in my zone.

“So, to create a well-being garden like this for the community to use is a great idea. We are only too pleased to help and provide this money.”

Breathe group members generally meet on Sundays at 12noon but are advised to check the Facebook site for confirmation of dates and times. Alternatively, email saddleworthcommunityprojects@gmail.com

