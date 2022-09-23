Global steps for Saddleworth shoe company

A POPULAR bridal shoe company is taking more strides towards worldwide success after setting up a new base in Scouthead as well as launching in the US.

Charlotte Mills Wedding and Bridal Shoes is now calling Talking Point – the former St Paul’s Church on Huddersfield Road – home for their creative endeavours.

And owner, Charlotte Mills, is delighted to be keeping her business in her hometown despite the brand spreading across the globe.

“I am so passionate about the job, the brand and the business,” said the mum-of-two who lives locally.

“We had help from the Oldham Enterprise Trust when we were starting out so it’s nice to keep the business in the area.

“It’s a beautiful building, with lots of original features, so we hope we can bring it back into use for the community.”

A graduate from the London College of Fashion, alongside alumni Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster, Charlotte re-mortgaged her home and took a grant to launch her company in 2014.

The growing brand now boasts shops in London and Manchester as well as their Saddleworth base.



And they are reaching even further afield by launching overseas in the US with a dedicated website and warehouse so they can offer free next day shipping and returns.

Charlotte explained: “We’ve launched online only to start with, following the same pattern as I did here. We were already selling to America every day so that was why we chose that market.

“Brexit has made things harder with customs fees, more paperwork and delivery times but we’ve managed to work around it.”

Her range of meticulously handcrafted bridal shoes offers something unique and eye-catching, with features including a silver sixpence within each pair of shoes and delicately embossed words on the soles.

From pretty pumps to party platforms, and a variety of heel heights, toe shapes, widths, materials and details, each bride can find their perfect pair of wedding shoes.

There is also a range of clutch bags and accessories to match, including recently-launched sixpence necklaces.

And the company is already planning to expand its product range next year after limited editions of trainers and Valentine’s shoes sold out.

“People are making more of an occasion of their wedding so we’re looking at accessories and jewellery, including things for hen dos and honeymoons,” explained Charlotte.

“The classic styles and more traditional designs are still the best sellers, because they have a fashion twist but still look elegant.”

• Find out more and see the collection online: charlottemills.com

