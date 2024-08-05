Andy Burnham ‘personally’ pledges ‘GMP will have all the resources they need to maintain control’ after riots

By Ethan Davies – local democracy reporter

ANDY Burnham ‘will personally ensure’ GMP gets ‘all the resources they need to maintain control’ following a weekend of rioting in Greater Manchester.

Cops clashed with thugs in Piccadilly Gardens on Saturday (August 3), with fighting breaking out following a demonstration under the banner ‘Enough is Enough’. A day later, missiles were thrown in Bolton during another protest, with the situation becoming even more tense following the arrival of a group of counter-demonstrators.

Later, leaders from both sides appeared to urge protesters not to throw objects, and the Enough is Enough demonstration was led away from the site of the stand-off under police escort. The violence led to 23 arrests and counting, with one man already fined for his part in the attacks.

Now, Andy Burnham has sought to reassure communities that cops will be able to keep the peace over the coming days. He told a press conference on Monday (August 5): “I will personally ensure GMP will have all the resources they need to maintain control of our streets — and law and order in our communities. All residents in Greater Manchester can be assured we can do everything within our power to keep you safe.”

He added: “GMP have assured me they will pursue every legal avenue to prevent a repeat, such as criminal behaviour orders stopping known and repeat offenders from entering our towns and cities.”

He was joined by Manchester council leader Bev Craig, who said ‘there will be an increased police presence in our neighbourhoods’ in the drive to reassure the ‘hundreds of thousands of people in our city-region who will have gone out of their doors to work, looking over their shoulder’, as Mr Burnham put it.

When asked how he would ensure there is no repeat of the attacks in the coming days, he replied:

“GMP, working with the 10 councils, have developed a very detailed and robust approach to this situation. That plan will not change. I have committed to ensuring all the resources needed are provided, and that will last as long as the situation lasts.”

The mayor refused to be drawn on what caused the violence over the weekend, saying it was ‘not the time and place’ to debate them. However, he questioned the role of social media firms in ‘polarisation’ of communities.

“It cannot be right that you cannot not come face-to-face with quite extreme racist content on X — and that is a matter for those who run that,” he added. “Why is that the case?”

Their comments come as police announced they arrested 19 people over the weekend — five for disorder in Piccadilly Gardens on Saturday, and 14 for rioting in Bolton on Sunday. They have been held for offences such as being drunk and disorderly, possession of a weapon, assault, criminal damage, and violent disorder, GMP said this afternoon.

Deputy mayor Kate Green added, since that GMP update, a further four people had been arrested in connection with the Piccadilly Gardens violence.

Some seven people have been charged with possession of a weapon, namely Ajaz Ahmed (43), Daniel Robinson (37), Matthew Edge (34), Hamza Mohammed (23), Keenan Sanders (20), and two 16-year-olds. Another man, Gareth Rigby (43), was charged with assault.

Echoing the message that justice will be served to law-breakers, Chief Constable Stephen Watson said ‘there are consequences for inciting hate and causing damage, and those who have broken the law will be held accountable for their actions’.

“Where arrests have been made, charges have been quickly sought and some offenders have already appeared before the courts and we expect to make further arrests,” he went on.

“We have gathered extensive video evidence, collected testimonies, and our intelligence teams are working vigorously with support from the full force to identify further criminal behaviour and locate those responsible. Justice will be forthwith.”

