Saddleworth’s theatre community is in safe hands at Millgate

AFTER a European trip that turned into an odyssey, the Break A Leg column goes much closer to home by visiting the theatre at Milgate Arts Centre in Delph. And Ian Cheeseman finds the talent and dedication on show is second to none.

AS WELL as the wonderful theatres we have in Manchester and Salford, there are some beautiful venues dotted around the region.

And Millgate Arts Centre in Delph has to be one of the hidden jewels.

Lord Rhodes of Saddleworth was the catalyst behind the relocation of the Saddleworth Players to what had formerly been a Co-op and it opened in 1973 with The Italian Straw Hat as the first production.

I was recently given a guided tour of the facilities, built into the tight junction right at the heart of the famous Whit Friday walks and brass band contests, marvellous spectacles themselves.

Andrew Mann, one of the trustees, took me through the cleverly designed labyrinth of dressing rooms, bars and reception before showing me backstage and into the auditorium itself.

I’d attended their wonderful Christmas pantomime a few years ago, created by the Big Tiny. The capacity of the theatre is 160 but it felt much bigger with an enthusiastic audience joining in with the talented cast of Aladdin.

We all marvelled at the flying carpet.

More recently, I was at the dress rehearsal of Saddleworth Players’ Lizzy, Darcy and Jane, which was outstanding.

A family friend, Dominic Friedrich, was one of the stars, alongside another rising star of Am/Dram, Cameron Kennedy.

I was very impressed. I’m more used to attending big budget musicals or the equally impressive big amateur shows at venues like Stockport Plaza.

Going to support a more serious play, because of my family connections, proved to be eye opening.

Any kind of theatre is exhilarating, in a way that cinema and TV can never quite replicate.

I recently saw a screening of Deadpool and Wolverine in 4DX 3D in Ashton and I must say I was impressed as I’d never had the experience of moving seats and spraying water before – but I still think live theatre trumps the big screen.

Millgate Arts Centre has a film society too, which shows about 10 cult films a year and there are many other groups that make use of this versatile venue.

But it’s the theatrical side that draws me in the most. I’m particularly looking forward to The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, which will be on stage next April, but before that, Clue will be performed from September 21-28.

It’s described as farce-meets-murder mystery. It sounds fascinating.

Andrew told me: “We want to be the creative hub of Saddleworth.

“This is the home of Saddleworth Players, who do five shows a year, we have a film society showing arty films and our plan is to have National Theatre live shows too.

“We have a concert society, with a mixture of jazz and classical music and of course we have our panto (Mother Goose) for three weeks in December and January.

“We are very engaged with the local community with a Youth Group that is learning the craft and In My Shoes, a group with learning disabilities, who come in and help us as well.

“We are, in simple terms, a venue but also a community. We reckon we’re one of the highest theatre venues in the country!

“We’re all volunteer run and we’re a charity. We’ve just launched an appeal, called Building the Future, which is tied into the centenary of Saddleworth Players in 2028

“I think part of the reason we have such talent in Saddleworth is because it rains all the time!

“The cotton industry benefitted from the dampness and we benefit because people become very creative indoors.

“The costumes and sets for Lizzy, Darcy and Jane were all made by the talented volunteers in our area.”

If you’ve never been to Millgate Arts Centre, I can’t recommend it highly enough. Theatre in Saddleworth is thriving and in very safe and wonderfully creative hands.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

