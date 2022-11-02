Animal lovers wanted to give forever homes to RSPCA cats

ANIMAL lovers are wanted to cats looking for their forever home.

The RSPCA Bury and Oldham branch is launching a special appeal for all the black and black and white cats currently in their care.

National RSPCA figures show black and black and white cats are most frequently seen in animal centres and they take longer to find forever homes.

For black cats it can take double the amount of time – on average it took 30 days for a black cat to find their forever home compared to 16 days for a tabby cat.

Black and white cats took an average of 28 days to find their forever homes compared to a tortoiseshell cat which took just 17 days.

RSPCA Bury and Oldham branch currently only has all black and black and white cats available for adoption, with the length of time they have been with the branch ranging from 115 days to 19 days (correct as of 1/11/22).

Lovely Lulu has been waiting for her forever home for 67 days.

Lulu was originally rehomed by the branch a year ago but unfortunately her adopter was no longer able to keep her due to his declining health.

She is an affectionate lady and once she knows you loves to curl up on your lap. In the year she spent with her adopter she was clearly well loved, maybe a little too loved resulting in her needing to go on a diet as she’s on the larger side.

Staff are confident once Lulu is in a home and can play and roam to her hearts content, she will shed that extra weight in no time.

It took lulu a few days to adjust back into cattery life after being in a home but once settled she is a sweet girl and greets you as soon as you walk through the door (although this could be because Lulu sees humans as her own personal treat dispensers).

When in a cheeky mood, Lulu can be quite playful, she seems to enjoy chaser toys best as she can run and chase after them.

Lulu needs a pet free home and one without young children. The branch is happy to do a meet and greet with children of 10+ years and see how they get on.

Little Raven has been waiting for her forever home for 40 days.

She was a shy girl when she first arrived at the centre and would choose to hide away in her covered bed. When staff and volunteers spent time with her, she would venture out for attention but would hide away again at unexpected/loud noises.

After just a couple of weeks, Raven’s personality started to shine and she has really come out of her shell, she greets the staff and volunteers at her door and enjoys the treats and attention they give her.

After she’s had a stroke and a fuss made of her, she loves nothing more than to play! Her favourite toy is a string chaser toy and she will happily play for as long as you’re willing to take part.

Raven needs a quiet home with any children 10+ years, she could possibly live with another calm cat but no dogs.

Count, Dracula, and Vamp have been waiting for there forever home for 22 days but spent over a month in a private boarding facility before this waiting for a space in a rehoming centre.

They came into the care of the RSPCA after they were left behind in an empty property. They were all understandably a little nervous to begin with but have now starting to show their own individual personalities.

Count is still a little nervous but has started to show a playful side, it is expected that as his confidence grows so will his cheeky side.

Dracula is a greedy chap and will forget to hide when he sees or hears the rustle of a bag of dreamies but once he’s scoffed them will retreat to his cosy bed, he’s a sweet lad but still needs time to gain more confidence.

Vamp is the most confident of the three, she likes to greet the staff at the door everyday sometimes she lets her curiosity take over and even ventures down the cattery for an explore.

Although the staff don’t see the three of them cuddling together, they are a bonded trio and become stressed and start to panic when separated, they frantically try to get back insight of each other. For this reason, they are looking to rehome these youngsters as a trio.

They can possibly live with other cats, children over 10 years old but will need a home without dogs. Eventually they will need access to the outdoors so they can explore.

Boo has been waiting for her forever home for 26 days.

She is a sweet and slender little girl, who arrived with her feline friend Ghost after being removed from unsuitable conditions.

She could be a little nervous but she has now grown in confidence and is getting cheekier by the day, she loves to sit with the staff and volunteers for some attention and play time with chaser toys but more than anything she loves her food!

Boo came in with her feline friend Ghost, although they get on, they are not extremely close and dependent on each other so can be rehomed separate or together.

Although Boo looks all black, when you meet her, you will notice she has a lovely sprinkling of white hairs throughout her coat making her look like she’s been dipped in sugar.

Boo can possibly live with other cats, but staff feel she would be happiest with no dogs. The branch would consider rehoming with Children 8+ years after a successful meet and greet.

Please note assessments are ongoing and can change.

To apply to adopt a cat from RSPCA Bury and Oldham branch you will need to complete a perfect match form http://bit.ly/rspcamatch and email it to reception@rspcaburyandoldham.org.uk

For information on all cats available for adoption visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

