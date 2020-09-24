Anne’s in major mode

MULTIPLE major winner Anne Head was victorious in Mr Captain’s Prize at Saddleworth Golf Club.

The retired local government officer overturned a five-shot deficit after the opening round to triumph in the 36-hole event.

Anne, who was playing off 11, returned nett scores of 73 and 74 for a two-round total of 147.

She snatched victory from Kaye Orme, often her playing partner, who was runner-up after leading the field with an opening round nett 68 which was followed by a disappointing 80.

Anne, who was one of four players in joint second place after the opening round, described her two steady rounds as “nothing disastrous, nothing spectacular”.

She said: “In the second round there was a swirling wind so decided I just needed a steady round.

“I thought nobody would have a good score so it was important to get around without any disasters.”

Anne, who lives in Grasscroft, added she had been unhappy with her form preceding the major.

“Then the week before everything clicked which was good timing for the major,” she remarked.

Anne, a Saddleworth member for 20 years, has won Mr Captain’s and Lady Captain’s each on several occasions.

And she was also a victor in most of the majors at previous club Oldham.

“The only major I have not won at Saddleworth is Mr President’s which I need to complete the set.”

Anne, whose lowest handicap has been 10, is captain of Saddleworth’s Bell Cup team while husband Tony is also a member at Saddleworth who plays off 17.

They often partner one another in mixed events and admit to rivalry, though it is in “good fun”.

The first-day prize went to Pam Taylor with nett 73 and second round to Jean Dervan with 74.

A first-round nine-hole subsidiary Stableford was won by Rosemary Brierley with 19 points.

And one held in the second round was won by Jo Jacombs with 23 points.

A women’s reverse waltz

Thursday 13.08.20 – Ladies Reverse Waltz Team event was won by Barbara Shuttleworth, Elizabeth Pugh and Jo Jacombs. Runners-up were Denise Brown, Sue Booth and Linda Kenworthy.

Winner of a singles medal was Denise Brown (92-19-73) from runner-up Maxine Parfitt (83-9-74).

Julie Jackson amassed 20 points to win a nine-hole Stableford which was well clear of runner-up Joan Widdows with 13.

